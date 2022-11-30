Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Enservco shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 285,272 shares traded.

Enservco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

