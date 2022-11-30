Enjin Coin Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $310.47 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
