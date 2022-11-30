Energi Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $88,494.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00076133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

