Energi (NRG) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $132,181.48 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00076041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

