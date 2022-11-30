Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.
Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Elbit Systems Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $7.55 on Wednesday, hitting $174.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.68. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $144.72 and a 1-year high of $244.80.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
