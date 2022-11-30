Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.04-$0.07 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,932. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

