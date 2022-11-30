Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.04-$0.07 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,932. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

