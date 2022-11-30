Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0869 on Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $48.99 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,672,486 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

