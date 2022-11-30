Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 286,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,880,981 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecopetrol Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

