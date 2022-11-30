eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $565.96 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $565.96 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,876.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00667899 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00250649 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00054883 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,239,673,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.