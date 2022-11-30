Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Ebang International Price Performance

Shares of EBON traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Ebang International has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ebang International by 162.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ebang International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ebang International by 307.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 143,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ebang International in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.