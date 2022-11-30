easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 260 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 260 ($3.11) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 606.79 ($7.26).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 10.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 382.90 ($4.58). 7,121,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

