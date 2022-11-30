Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 14.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

