EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.51 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $61.51 million and $12,964.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00462155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.20209666 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,570.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.