EAC (EAC) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $60.61 million and $14,530.10 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00462239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00022834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.20209666 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,570.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.