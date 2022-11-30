DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Stock Price Down 42.1%

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 42.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

DynTek Stock Down 42.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

