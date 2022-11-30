DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Up 1.3%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.96). Approximately 19,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 184,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($0.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DWF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on shares of DWF Group in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get DWF Group alerts:

DWF Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £259.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,114.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.