Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) vs. Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Head to Head Comparison

Donegal Group and Hippo are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Donegal Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 132.66%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.7% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Hippo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Donegal Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group -0.02% 1.43% 0.33% Hippo -285.35% -35.79% -16.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $816.47 million 0.59 $25.25 million $0.01 1,490.49 Hippo $91.20 million 3.78 -$371.40 million ($14.66) -1.02

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

