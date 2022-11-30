Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to $3.34-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.