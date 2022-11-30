Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 7,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.