Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 20th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,870. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $61.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Donaldson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.