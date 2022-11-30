Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $441.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $407.00 to $441.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.69.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
NYSE:DPZ opened at $383.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.