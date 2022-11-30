Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $441.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $407.00 to $441.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.69.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $383.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.