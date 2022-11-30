DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Up 337.1% in November

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 337.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 53,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,231. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

