Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.01. 419,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 557,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.