Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Up 203.5% in November

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 203.5% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:DRCT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,767. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRCT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital in the first quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 146.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

