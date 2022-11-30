Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Lifted by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,657 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 14.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,747. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

