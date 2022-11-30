DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $120.09 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $120.09 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,064.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00458160 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002934 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022906 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00117543 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00827458 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00662262 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005866 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00247930 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,837,030,397 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.