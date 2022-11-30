dForce USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81.39 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. dForce USD has a market cap of $204.63 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00465174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00033944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018463 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00931588 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

