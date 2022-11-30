Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($25.77) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($24.23) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.40 ($27.22) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTE traded down €0.23 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.46 ($20.07). 6,383,330 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.72. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.11) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.69).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

