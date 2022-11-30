Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 4%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 1,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Design Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.51.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
