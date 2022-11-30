Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 4%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 1,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,189 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

