Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 537.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $92,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 164.5% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 314.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

