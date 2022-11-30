Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Boosted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,985,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431,350 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $137,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,498. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

