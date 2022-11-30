Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 151.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,454,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Delek US by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 807,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 77.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

