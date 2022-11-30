DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $19.81 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00120330 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00221742 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00049725 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060503 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,762,324 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

