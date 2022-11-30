Decentraland 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.85 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $748.49 million and approximately $48.85 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

