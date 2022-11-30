Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Cap of $43.36 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $43.36 million and $2.56 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.88 or 0.06720067 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00508646 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.47 or 0.30938259 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

