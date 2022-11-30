DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Up 172.3% in November

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,094. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALS. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,883,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 763,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,127 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 376,644 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 653.1% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 408,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 354,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 216.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 445,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 304,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

