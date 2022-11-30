DA Davidson Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $145.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

