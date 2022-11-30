CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

CBAY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.