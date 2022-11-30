Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Hits $353.20 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $353.20 million and $60.04 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

