CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CSX were worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.
CSX Trading Down 0.8 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
