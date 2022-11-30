CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CSX were worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,407,800. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

