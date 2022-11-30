CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.1-628.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.19 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.91.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,372. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.51 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

