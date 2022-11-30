CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.03.

Shares of CRWD traded down $26.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.39. 705,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.56 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

