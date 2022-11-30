Critical Comparison: Elme Communities (ELME) versus Its Peers

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Elme Communities to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Elme Communities and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 2 0 0 2.00 Elme Communities Competitors 2123 11658 13214 295 2.43

Elme Communities currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Elme Communities’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elme Communities has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $169.15 million $16.38 million -49.31 Elme Communities Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 17.86

This table compares Elme Communities and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elme Communities’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80% Elme Communities Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Elme Communities pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities’ peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elme Communities peers beat Elme Communities on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

