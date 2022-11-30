Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $349.00

Shares of Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.09), with a volume of 153574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($3.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54. The company has a market cap of £96.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,960.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Crestchic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

