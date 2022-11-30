Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $69.70 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $69.70 million and $7.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001266 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012792 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.
