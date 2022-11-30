Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,895. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Creative Realities had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Creative Realities by 150.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

