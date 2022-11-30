Cosmos Price Hits $10.46 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $122.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.46 or 0.00061885 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

