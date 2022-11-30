Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,300. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

