Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Up 671.4% in November

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Corsair Partnering by 2.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

CORS remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Corsair Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

