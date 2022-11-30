Contrasting Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dine Brands Global and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 0 8 0 3.00 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus price target of $91.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 9.62% -36.73% 5.31% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $896.17 million 1.29 $97.86 million $5.36 13.73 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,611 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,751 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 598 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee's franchised restaurants; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. the company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Kona Grill

(Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.